FARGO, N.D. -- A group of six multi-event athletes from the Bemidji State women’s track and field team competed in the pentathlon at the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D., on Friday. The athletes set 18 personal records for the pentathlon and its events.

Newcomer Maryse Mbenoun led the Beavers with an 11th-place score of 2,978 at the North Dakota State-hosted meet. Mbenoun totaled top-five finishes in the shot put and the 800-meter run.

Libby Christenson took 13th in the pentathlon with a personal-record score of 2,910. She totaled two top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish in the high jump and a ninth-place finish in the 800.

Also recording top-10 finishes were Emily Curtice in the shot put and Natalie Fultz in the high jump.

Aneesa Tucker placed 15th in the pentathlon with a score of 2,729, Fultz finished 19th with a score of 2,493, Curtice came in 21st with a score of 2,408 and sophomore Lily Johnson finished 24th with a mark of 2,169.

The Beavers are next scheduled to compete in the Frederick P. Baker Meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at BSU.