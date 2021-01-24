BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team opened its 2020-21 indoor season on Saturday afternoon by hosting the Craig Hougen Triangular.

The Beavers set 29 personal records in the inaugural three-team meet. St. Cloud State captured first place as a team with 102 points, with Winona State (96.5) taking second and BSU (75.5) third.

Zoe Christensen and Ryne Prigge each secured event wins for Bemidji State. Christensen took first in the weight throw and shot put, while Prigge placed first in the 800-meter run.

The Beavers totaled 21 top-five finishes across all events.