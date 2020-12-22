BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s indoor track and field team was picked to finish 10th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference when the 2021 coaches’ poll was released Monday.

The Beavers garnered 78 points in the poll, 21 points behind Northern State for ninth and seven points ahead of Wayne State for 11th.

University of Mary was selected to finish first with 191 points and 10 first-place votes.

Minnesota State sophomore sprinter/jumper Makayla Jackson was named the NSIC’s Preseason Track Athlete of the Year, while Augustana sophomore multis/hurdler Elizabeth Schaefer was selected Preseason Field Athlete of the Year.

Junior thrower Zoe Christensen was tabbed as the Beavers’ Field Athlete to Watch, while junior sprinter/hurdler Faith Beck was named the team’s Track Athlete to Watch.

Christensen became BSU’s second All-American thrower since 2002 last year, was named to the USTFCCCA NCAA DII All-Region Team and earned All-NSIC honors after finishing second in the shot put at the league indoor championships.

Beck finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2020 NSIC Indoor Championships, which set the BSU indoor record.

The Beavers finished 11th as a team at the 2020 NSIC Indoor Championships while ranked among the top 30 nationally in three events and the top 40 in four events. Seven program records were broken by BSU athletes during the 2020 indoor season.