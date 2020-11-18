BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s track and field head coach Kevin Kean went near and far to add two recruits to the program, which he announced Wednesday.

Mikaela Malone, a jumper and sprinter from Wadena, and Maryse Mbenoun, a multi-event athlete from Le Mans, France, are set to join the Beavers after signing their National Letters of Intent. Malone will join the program beginning with the 2021-22 season, while Mbenoun will join at the beginning of the spring semester in January 2021.

Malone is a two-time state participant from Wadena-Deer Creek High School, where she is a three-time All-Park Region Conference performer in the 100-meter dash. She was named to the school’s most valuable relay team as an eighth-grader, named the most valuable track athlete as a freshman, and named most valuable athlete overall as a sophomore.

Mbenoun has spent the past two seasons at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. She was the 2020 NJCAA Region VI Indoor Champion in the pentathlon with a score of 3,317. She competed at the NJCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships twice and the NJCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships once.