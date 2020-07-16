NEW ORLEANS -- Bemidji State’s Zoe Christensen and Tierra Doss have each been named 2020 United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Athletes. The BSU women’s track and field team also was named a 2020 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team.

Christensen and Doss are the first Beavers to earn the honor since Kristi Buerkle following the 2010-11 season. The two are among 321 women selected from 93 D-II institutions who finished the 2019-20 academic year with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Christensen was a sophomore thrower in 2019-20 and criminal justice major from Glencoe, while Doss was a freshman thrower last season and general studies major from Rosemount.

As a team, Bemidji State ended the year with a 3.3 GPA to qualify as one of 149 D-II programs honored by the USTFCCCA as an All-Academic Team. The Beavers earned a spot on the list for the third consecutive season and for the sixth time since 2009-10.