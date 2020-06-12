Blackduck three-sport athlete and winner of the Iron Drake and Golden Drake awards, Zoey Mills has signed her letter of intent to become a student-athlete at Bemidji State University beginning in the fall of 2020.

Mills signed her letter in the company of Blackduck High School guidance counselor Theresa Rabe and was filmed by Jesse Carey, who heads up BHS Robotics and the Video Production class. In addition to running both track and cross country for BSU, Mills plans to pursue her undergraduate degree in biology then transfer to the University of Minnesota to obtain an advanced degree in dentistry and ultimately orthodontia.

“I’m excited but nervous for the different level of sports and academics,” Mills said. “I’m really nervous about sharing a small room with someone in the dorms. But I’m hoping to room with another athlete because I think we will share more interests in common and I’ll have someone who wants to hang out and do outdoorsy things. The biggest thing is that another athlete will probably understand my goals and priorities.”

Coaches Mike Lynch and Kevin Kean of the women’s cross country team at BSU have linked Mills to a 5-woman team that they expect big things from and coach Benjamin Baird, a Northome native, has been very welcoming as the BSU track and field coach as well.

“My goal is to break the mile and two-mile record for BSU,” Mills said of her sports plans. “Their two-mile record time isn’t too far off from my personal best.”

She is excited about having a nearly full-ride between the scholarship and grants and said that she plans to work hard on the sports she has committed to to guarantee that her scholarship will cover her well into the future as she pursues her academic goals as well.