BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State junior Allyna Storms has been named the 2020 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Elite 18 Award winner for outdoor track and field. The Becker native is just the third Beaver to earn the award and the first to do so in track and field.

Storms secured the award by holding the highest grade point average and most completed credits among the conference’s 15 outdoor track and field programs. She holds a 4.0 GPA and is majoring in psychology, criminal justice and political science.

She competed in cross country and indoor track and field this past season before the outdoor track and field season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The junior set a personal record in the 4,000-meter run with the Beaver cross country team and also set personal bests in the 1,000m and mile runs during the indoor track season. Storms’ mile time of 5:59.56 ranks eighth all-time at BSU on a 300m track.

The NSIC Elite 18 award was created in 2016-17 and is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site for each of the league’s 18 championships. Although championships did not take place this spring, the NSIC adjusted criteria to include all rostered players to be eligible for the award, not just those to make it to the finals site.

Storms joins former Beavers Anna Fobbe (women’s soccer) and Ben Skaar (men’s golf), who both earned the NSIC Elite 18 Award in 2017, as the only BSU student-athletes to win the award.