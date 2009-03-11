NEW ORLEANS -- Zoe Christensen of the Bemidji State women’s track and field team was recognized as an NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field All-Region member by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.

To earn all-region honors, athletes must be one of the top five individuals in their events within their respective region. Christensen, a sophomore from Glencoe, finished her indoor season with the fifth-best shot put mark in the Central Region with a top throw of 48 feet, 9 inches.

A total of 1,615 athletes from 156 different schools earned all-region recognition, including 802 women.

Christensen also qualified to compete at the 2020 NCAA DII Indoor Championships after recording eight NCAA provisional qualifying marks throughout the season. The action takes place March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala., with the shot put event scheduled for 4:45 p.m. on March 14.