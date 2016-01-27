MANKATO -- Three program records fell for the Bemidji State women’s track and field team at the 2020 NSIC Indoor Championships on Saturday in Mankato.

Sophomore Faith Beck established a new benchmark in the 60-meter hurdles with a fifth-place time of 8.94. Her time bested Ashley Larva’s 2013 standard by 0.02 seconds.

Senior Kristen Petron broke her own record in the mile run with a time of 5:16.93, just under one second faster than her previous best, to place 12th in the event.

Sophomore Ryne Prigge rounded out the record-breaking performances for the Beavers. She broke her own 800-meter record by just over a second, taking fifth with a time of 2:16.91.

Elsewhere for Bemidji State, Zoe Christensen had the team’s highest overall finish by taking second in the shot put through a throw of 47 feet, 1.75 inches in the finals.

As a team, BSU finished with 20 points to place 11th overall. U-Mary was first with 163 points, while Augustana (143.66) and Minnesota State (123) rounded out the top three.





Team Results

1-U-Mary 163; 2-Augustana 143.66; 3-Minnesota State 123; 4-Winona State 50; 5-Concordia-St. Paul 41; 6-Minnesota Duluth 39; 7-St. Cloud State 34.5; 8-Sioux Falls 34; 9-Northern State 31.83; 10-Wayne State 22; 11-Bemidji State 20; 12-Southwest Minnesota State 15; 13-Upper Iowa 14; 14-Minnesota State Moorhead 7; 15-Minot State 3.