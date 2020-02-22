GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Zoe Christensen again headlined the Bemidji State women’s track and field team, this time during the UND Tune-Up on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D.

Christensen bettered her own program record in the weight throw by nearly a foot with a toss of 59 feet, 5 inches for second at the meet. The mark ranks 20th in the nation.

Christensen also placed second in the shot put with a 47-08.50 hurl, which is an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

Elsewhere for BSU, Beatrice Kjelland won the 60-meter dash with a personal-record time of 7.71, and Aneesa Tucker placed first in the 600-meter run with a 1:45.74 finish. Kjelland also claimed second in the 200-meter dash in 25.86.

The Beavers took six other top-three spots on the day. Libby Christenson (1:50.24) and Ashley Kinnard (1:53.73) respectively placed second and third in the 600. Jonae Bond (7.99 in the 60-meter dash) and Janice Cole (personal-record 26.23 in the 200-meter dash) were each third, as was Ryne Prigge in the 800 (2:17.18) and Cheri’A Adams in the long jump (16-10.75).

Bemidji State had 15 top-five finishes in total, thanks in part to 15 personal records.

BSU will next compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, in Mankato.