MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team set four top-10 all-time program marks Saturday at the NSIC Indoor Challenge in Mankato.

Zoe Christensen earned two of those top-10 marks, taking first place in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 10.75 inches and eighth place in the weight throw with a toss of 55-02.50. Christensen’s shot put ranks seventh all-time at BSU while her weight throw ranks fifth in program history.

Kristen Petron finished third in the 1,000-meter run with a personal-record time of 3:07.50, which ranks ninth all-time at BSU indoors. Cheri’A Adams took eighth in the long jump with a mark of 17-07, which ranks eighth all-time for the Beavers.

Faith Beck tied a personal record in the pole vault after a fourth-place leap of 10-06.00. Tierra Doss also finished fourth after setting a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 44-06.75.

All together, Bemidji State finished with 10 personal records and 12 top-10 finishes.

The Beavers will next compete at the UND Tune-Up on Feb. 22 in Grand Forks, N.D., before heading to the NSIC Indoor Championships Feb. 28-29 in Mankato.