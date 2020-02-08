Four different Beavers combined for five event wins for the Bemidji State women’s track and field team during its multi-meet weekend on Friday and Saturday.

BSU took part in the Lake Superior Challenge in Duluth, as well as the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.

In Duluth, Zoe Christensen led the charge for the Beavers with two first-place throws. The sophomore from Glencoe had a personal-record mark of 48 feet, 9 inches in the shot put, which also set a meet and facility record. The new benchmark ranks seventh in the nation this season. In the weight throw toss, Christensen’s 56-07.5 topped the field, as well.

Faith Beck raced out to a 9.29 finish in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles, and she shaved off 0.05 for a 9.24 finish in the finals. Cheri’A Adams had a 16-07.50 leap in the long jump to round out Bemidji State’s first-place performances.

Among a smaller BSU contingent, Venice Stewart was the top finisher at the Husker Invite with a 33rd-place finish in the 200m dash with a finals time of 25.56. She also had a 22nd-place time of 7.72 in the 60m dash prelims.

In all, BSU had 21 top-five finishes and 18 personal records between the two meets.

The Beavers will split their forces once again for the NSIC Indoor Challenge in Mankato and the Yellowjacket Open in Superior, Wis., on Feb. 15.