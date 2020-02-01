GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team broke multiple program records for the second straight week Saturday, taking third place at the UND Open and Multi in Grand Forks, N.D.

Junior sprinter Venice Stewart and sophomore thrower Zoe Christensen broke indoor program records and achieved NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the process.

Stewart bested her own record in the 60-meter dash set one week ago, crossing the finish line with a winning time of 7.6, a time that would rank third in the NSIC entering the weekend. She also placed second in the 200m dash with a mark of 25.05, the sixth fastest in BSU history.

Christensen took third in the weight throw with an indoor program record mark of 58 feet, 8.5 inches. She shattered the previous record by one foot, set in 2008 by Sheena Devine. Christensen also finished second in the shot put with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 45-08.75, a mark that ranks ninth in BSU history.

Senior Gena Baklund and Kristen Petron also got in on the record breaking.

Baklund took sixth Saturday with a discus throw of 132-11 as she now owns the two best throws in program indoor history. Petron eclipsed a three-year old record in the mile run (on a 300m track) with her time of 5:17.65, which ranks as the best in program history on both 300m and 200m tracks.

A total of 10 top-10 marks and 27 personal records were set by Bemidji State at the meet. The Beavers earned 99 points to finish behind North Dakota (243) and U-Mary (100).

BSU will compete next weekend at the Bison Open Feb. 7-8, as well as the Lake Superior Challenge on Feb. 8.