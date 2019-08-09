BEMIDJI --Ryne Prigge and Venice Stewart of the Bemidji State women’s track and field team broke program indoor records Saturday to help guide the team to a first-place finish at the BSU Open at Gillett Wellness Center.

Prigge, a sophomore mid-distance runner from Ely, set the BSU mark in the 800-meter run on a 200m track with a first-place time of 2:18.04. The previous record was set in 2012 by Kirsten Maras.

Stewart, a junior sprinter from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., set a new BSU record in the 60m dash indoor with a first-place time of 7.64. She broke her own program record of 7.67 set last season. She also captured a win in the 200m dash with a time of 25.21, which ranks fifth best in BSU indoor history.

The Beavers totaled 188 points to nab first place as a team ahead of second-place St. Cloud State (164). Minnesota State Moorhead (124), Minnesota Duluth (87) and Wisconsin-Superior (25) rounded out the finishers.

Sophomore thrower Zoe Christensen hit her second NCAA provisional qualifying mark of the indoor season during her win in the weight throw. She recorded a personal-record throw of 56 feet, 10.25 inches to hit the mark, which also ranks second all-time at BSU indoors. Christensen also won the shot put event with a toss of 44-10.50.

Also claiming event wins were sophomore Faith Beck in the 60m hurdles, freshman Janice Cole in the 400m dash, freshman Lily Johnson in the 600m run and senior Kristen Petron in the mile run. Beck’s time of 8.98 in the 60m hurdles ranks second all-time at BSU while Petron’s mile time of 5:26.65 ranks eighth best all-time.

In all, the Beavers set 25 personal-record marks with 28 top-five finishes.

Bemidji State will travel to Grand Forks, N.D., for its next meet, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at the UND Open and Multi.