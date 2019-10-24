DULUTH -- Zoe Christensen threw for a NCAA provisional qualifying mark on Saturday, headlining the Bemidji State women’s track and field team’s efforts at the Twin Ports Invite in Duluth.

Christensen’s throw of 46-4.25 in the shot put met the national qualifying mark and ranks seventh all-time at BSU. The Glencoe native's new personal best was also the best among Saturday’s field and tops the leaderboard among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference throwers this season.

Christensen also placed first in the weight throw with a 53-10.75 mark, which ranks third in program history. Both her shot put and weight throws set meet records, as well.

Sprinter Janice Cole also picked up a pair of first-place finishes. She timed out at 8.00 in the 60-meter dash and at 26.38 in the 200-meter dash. Jonae Bond was close behind (8.03 and 27.22, respectively), for second in both events.

The Beavers picked up another five event wins. Venice Stewart’s came in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 1:00.02, while Faith Beck’s 9.23 in the 60-meter hurdles was also a new personal best. Aneesa Tucker placed first in the 600m run at 1:46.11, Ryne Prigge placed first in the 1000m run at 3:03.53, and Libby Christenson placed first in the high jump at 4-11.

In total, Bemidji State set 23 personal records behind 27 top-five finishes at the invite.

The indoor season continues with the BSU Open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Gillett Wellness Center in Bemidji.