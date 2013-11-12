BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s track and field head coach Kevin Kean announced Monday the addition of thrower Autumn Hildebrandt to the program’s incoming 2020-21 class.

Hildebrandt, a Havana, N.D., native, is a conference-champion thrower for Britton-Hecla (S.D.) High School, earning a South Dakota Region 1B Championship in the shot put and qualifying for the 2019 South Dakota Track and Field Championships as a junior.

She holds personal records of 33-feet-11.75-inches in the shot put indoors, 36-8.25 in the shot put outdoors and 89-4 in the discus outdoors. Hildebrandt was named the team’s female MVP as a junior, and she is also a letter winner in volleyball and is competitive in rodeo barrel racing.