BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s track and field head coach Kevin Kean announced on Monday the addition of sprinter and jumper Alaina Hall to the program’s 2020-21 recruiting class.

Hall, a Riverview, Fla., native, is a three-time letterwinner in track and field at East Bay High School, taking second place in the long jump at the Florida State Championships as a junior. She also received the team’s Coaches Award and MVP honors for most points earned during the season.

Hall holds personal records of 12.12 in the 100-meter dash, 25.59 in the 200m dash and 5.64 meters in the long jump.