DULUTH -- Zoe Christensen landed two first-place finishes at The Opener on Saturday, topping the field in both the weight throw and the shot put at St. Scholastica in Duluth.

The Bemidji State women’s track and field sophomore set a new personal best with her effort of 54-9.75 in the weight throw. Fellow Beavers Gena Baklund (49-10) and Tierra Doss (48-11.75) backed her up, respectively placing second and third in the event.

In the shot put, Christensen beat the rest of the field with her 44-11.75 mark. Doss was second with a personal-record 42-9.75 throw, as well.

In all, BSU put up 10 top-five finishes. Faith Beck had two of them, placing second in the pole vault (10-00) and 60-meter hurdles (9.29) with new personal bests.

In the mile run, Mckenzie Evans set a new individual benchmark with a second-place time of 5:58.91. Emma Realing did the same at 6:06.46 for third. Elizabeth Hiltner rounded out the top-five marks with a personal-record toss of 47-00.25 in the weight throw for fifth.

Bemidji State will resume action when it hosts the BSU Intersquad and Alumni Meet at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Gillett Wellness Center.