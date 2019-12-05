The sophomore from Ely broke the BSU women’s track and field program record of 5:20.24, set by Vanessa Rae Lopez in 2017, by posting a new benchmark of 5:19.27 during the team’s second-place finish at the Dakota Classic in Fargo, N.D.

Prigge’s performance in the mile put her fourth overall in the field, and Kristen Petron was close behind in fifth with a person-record time of 5:26.13.

Bemidji State accumulated 72 points on the day, which trailed only Division I North Dakota State’s 273. Division I North Dakota was third with 50, while Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools followed in Northern State (34 points for fourth), Minnesota State Moorhead (26 points for fifth) and U-Mary (one point for seventh). Concordia Moorhead rounded out the field with six points for sixth.

In all, the Beavers recorded 19 top-five marks. Mckenzie Evans and Jada Barker tied for the best finish, Evans placing second in the 600-meter run with a personal-record 1:45.93 and Barker placing second in the 200-meter dash at 25.58.

Barker was also third in the 60-meter dash at 7.89, while she paired with Jonae Bond, Kayla Crump and Janice Cole in the 4x400 relay for a third-place time of 4:21.80.

Cole posted a new personal record with a 26.01 time in the 200, good for third, while Cheri’A Adams (17-9.75 in the long jump) and Analise Fabre (35-6.75 in the triple jump) also set personal records en route to third-place marks. Aneesa Tucker rounded out the bronze performances with a 2:33.10 time in the 800-meter run.

The Beavers will get right back to work at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with The Opener, which is hosted by St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Team Results

1-North Dakota State 273; 2-Bemidji State 72; 3-North Dakota 50; 4-Northern State 34; 5-Minnesota State Moorhead 26; 6-Concordia Moorhead 6; 7-U-Mary 1.