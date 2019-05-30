TRACK AND FIELD: Jacks advance to section finals

For the Lumberjack girls, Jordan Mann advanced to the finals in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. The senior sped to times of 12.6 and 26.0 seconds in the 100m and 200m, respectively, placing third in both events. The top eight finishers qualify for the finals.

A pair of BHS hurdlers qualified for the finals in the 100m and 300m hurdles races. Madysen Schmidt took fifth in the 100m by clocking a time of 15.82, while Lauren Berg claimed fifth in the 300m with a mark of 48.13.

On the boys side, four Lumberjacks solidified their spots in the finals.

Jacob Kelly posted a time of 15.75 in the 110m hurdles to place fourth. Gemini Ellis crossed the line fifth in the 100m race with a time of 11.62. Also notching fifth-place finishes were Riley Berg in the 800m (2:00.73) and Ryan Bieberdorf in the 200m (22.87).

The triple jump finals were contested Wednesday and Bieberdorf finished sixth with a jump of 42 feet, 6.75 inches. Following right behind him was Ryan Yang in seventh with a mark of 41 feet, 6.5 inches.

More events will stage their finals this weekend as the Section 8AA Championship Meet concludes at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, in Willmar.