South Dakota athlete granted late NAIA meet entry wins event

Lamer claimed the national championship in the women's heptathlon at the NAIA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, scoring 5,065 points. That came a week after she was initially told she wouldn't be allowed into the event because Dakota Wesleyan University's coach had missed the registration deadline for the event.

On Tuesday, an NAIA committee ruled that Lamer was not at fault and would be let into the heptathlon, and Lamer never left any doubt in the seven events contested over two days.

In Friday's final three events, Lamer took second in the long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) and javelin throw (139 feet). She capped the day with a time of 2 minutes, 36.95 seconds in the 800-meter run, which was 13th in the race scoring, but more than enough to win the overall title. Morningside's Aurora Arevalo was second with 4,799 points.

Lamer, who is from Hartford and graduated from Tri-Valley High School, finished in the top-four in all four events on Thursday. She was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.50 seconds and tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches. Lamer also took third in the 200 (25.91) and fourth in the shot put (31-1.25). This was Lamer's first appearance at the outdoor national meet in heptathlon.

The victory is Lamer's second national championship of the season, after winning the NAIA indoor pentathlon championship in Brookings in February. She is also the school's first outdoor national champion in track and field, after becoming DWU's first overall national champion at the indoor meet.