TRACK AND FIELD: BHS boys, girls take 2nd at home meet

The Moorhead boys and girls took home first place with 249 and 225 points, respectively.

With personal records being set and picture-perfect weather to boot, Bemidji’s coaches were pleased with how their athletes fared in the season finale.

“I was real happy with how our athletes performed today,” boys head coach Steve Sneide said. “We saw a lot of PRs, a lot of times drop, which is what we’re hoping for this time of year. Obviously, a nice day helped a lot.”

“Today, we had a lot of the (100-meter dash) kids drop their times,” girls head coach Chris Lehman said. “Our 4x100 is .1 off the school record so they ran a really great race as well today. The kids had some really nice performances today.”

BHS boys topped the podium in five events. Four of those wins came in short-distance races.

Ryan Bieberdorf won the 100m dash in 11.51 seconds as the Jacks posted the three fastest times in the event. Will Falldorf crossed the line first in the 200m dash with a time of 23.48 seconds, while Jacob Kelly finished first in the 110m hurdles in 15.79 seconds.

The BHS 4x100m relay team also bested the field with a mark of 44.07 seconds.

In the 800, Gage Mostad clinched a mid-distance win with his time of 2:01.21 as Lumberjacks swept the top five in the race.

Sneide said the 4x100m and 4x800m relay teams have a shot at qualifying for state.

“Our boys 4x100 ran the second-fastest time in school history,” he said. “They’re getting close to the school record, which is our goal come section time for them. They have a chance to make it to state, and that’d be awesome if they could make it.”

Over on the girls side, Bemidji also came out on top in five events.

Madysen Schmidt claimed victory with a time of 16.26 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

The DeWitt sisters took top honors in the 1,600m and 3,200m races with Regan clocking a 5:28.19 in the former, and Kayla a 13:08.52 as the only competitor in the latter.

The 4x800m relay team also placed first with a time of 10:28.06, and Lindsay Hildenbrand leapt the farthest in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 10.5 inches.

“The 4x800 ran a really great time, and then they came back and ran good 800 times,” Lehman said. “They’re at or they PR’d (in the 800). Regan DeWitt PR’d by eight seconds in the 800. All those girls are within a couple seconds of their best PRs.”

Next on the docket for the Lumberjacks is the Section 8AA prelim meet in Fergus Falls on May 29. They’ll hope to advance athletes onto the finals in Willmar June 1, and then to state.

“Our kids have worked hard, and it’s starting to pay off for a lot of kids,” Sneide said, “and hopefully we can peak even more next week at sections.”

“We’re peaking at the right time, and we’re going to fine tune this next week and a half here for the section prelim meet in Fergus Falls,” Lehman said. “We’re excited where we’re at, and hopefully we’ll get some more kids at state here again this year.”

Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 249; 2-Bemidji 196.5; 3-Grand Rapids 119.5; 4-Thief River Falls 66; 5-Hibbing 20.

Girls Team Results

1-Moorhead 225; 2-Bemidji 170.5; 3-Thief River Falls 114; 4-Grand Rapids 96.5; 5-Hibbing 39.