WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: BSU adds 2 athletes
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s track and field head coach Kevin Kean announced the addition of two athletes to the program after Kendra Ekereke and Runelda Jackson signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Ekereke, a mid-distance runner and jumper from Oakdale, and Jackson, a distance runner from Royal Palm Beach, Fla., will join the Beavers beginning this fall.
Ekereke is a four-time letter winner in track and field at Tartan High School. She is also a four-time letter winner in basketball and a two-time letter winner in soccer at THS. The multi-sport athlete will also join the BSU women’s basketball program.
Jackson is a letter winner in track and cross country at Palm Beach Central High School in Florida. She was named the PBCHS cross country MVP after winning district and conference championships.