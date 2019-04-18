WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: BSU adds 2 athletes

Ekereke, a mid-distance runner and jumper from Oakdale, and Jackson, a distance runner from Royal Palm Beach, Fla., will join the Beavers beginning this fall.

Ekereke is a four-time letter winner in track and field at Tartan High School. She is also a four-time letter winner in basketball and a two-time letter winner in soccer at THS. The multi-sport athlete will also join the BSU women’s basketball program.

Jackson is a letter winner in track and cross country at Palm Beach Central High School in Florida. She was named the PBCHS cross country MVP after winning district and conference championships.