WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: BSU takes on SDSU Classic

The Beavers’ achievements at the classic featured six top-10 finishes and six personal records were broken.

The first Beaver to start off hot for the team was sprinter Venice Stewart who took fifth in the 60-meter dash by earning a time of 7.74, which ended up being the best among all of the Beavers at the meet.

Bemidji State will next take part in the UND Indoor Tune-Up on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Grand Forks, N.D.