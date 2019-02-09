WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: BSU takes on SDSU Classic
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State track and field team traveled to South Dakota to compete in the SDSU Classic this weekend. The Beavers finished 18th out of 24 teams.
The Beavers’ achievements at the classic featured six top-10 finishes and six personal records were broken.
The first Beaver to start off hot for the team was sprinter Venice Stewart who took fifth in the 60-meter dash by earning a time of 7.74, which ended up being the best among all of the Beavers at the meet.
Bemidji State will next take part in the UND Indoor Tune-Up on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Grand Forks, N.D.