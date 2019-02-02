Record-breaking times in the 300-meter dash by Stewart and the 1,000m run by Prigge were two of 13 personal records set Friday and Saturday.

Stewart broke BSU’s 300m dash record with a first-place time of 40.20. Prigge set the 1,000m run record with a first-place time of 3:00.57, breaking Jayne Dusich’s record set in 1991. Dusich was Prigge’s high school coach.

BSU nabbed four event wins with senior Christa Benson and freshman Zoe Christensen joining Prigge and Stewart. Benson took first in the high jump during the pentathlon event Friday night with a personal record mark of 5 feet, 4.25 inches. Christensen won the shot put Saturday at the Lake Superior Challenge with a throw of 43-05.00.

Benson finished the pentathlon with a fourth-place finish of 3,430, setting a personal record, hitting the NCAA provisional qualifying mark and finishing second all-time at BSU in the event. She previously hit the NCAA provisional mark earlier this season at the Dakota Classic in Fargo, N.D.

Bemidji State finished third as a team among 13 women’s programs in 19 events scored with 74 points on the day.

The Beavers continue their indoor schedule Saturday, Feb. 9, at the South Dakota State University Classic in Brookings, S.D.