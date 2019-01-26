TRACK AND FIELD: 3 program records fall for BSU

Three program records were broken on the day. Stewart broke her previous BSU records in the 60m and 200m dashes while setting two NCAA provisional qualifying marks.

The 4x400m relay team of Christa Benson, Beatrice Kjelland, Jada Barker and Stewart set the 4x400m relay record with a first-place time of 3:58.30. In total, the Beavers brought home 11 top-five finishes.

Stewart earned two wins Saturday. The sophomore took first in the 60m dash with a BSU record and NCAA provisional qualifying time of 7.67. She also topped the podium in the 200m dash with a BSU record and NCAA provisional qualifying time of 24.62.

Stewart held the previous 60m and 200m dash records before breaking them Saturday.

The Beavers continue their indoor season Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Lake Superior Challenge in Duluth.