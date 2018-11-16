TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers add five recruits

Tierra Doss, a thrower from Rosemount, is a four-time letterwinner in track and field at Rosemount High School. She is a two-time South Suburban Conference All-Conference performer and the 2018 SSC shot put champion. Doss’s personal record shot put of 39-feet-1-inch is RHS’s best mark since 1983. She was named Rosemount’s 2018 Most Valuable Thrower and is a team captain for the 2018 season.

Andrea Dudley, a hurdler and jumper from Nevis, is a multi-Section 8 Subsection 29A champion. She finished first in the triple jump with a mark of 34-4.75 and the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.88 at the Section 8A Subsection 29A Championships.

Mckenzie Evans, a distance and relay runner from Kasson, is a five-time letterwinner in track at Kasson-Mantorville High School. She is a five-year section competitor and holds personal record times of 2:24.03 in the 800 run and 5:46.06 in the 1,600 run.

Lily Johnson, a distance runner and hurdler from Monticello, is a three-sport captain at Monticello High School. She was named all-conference in cross country following the 2016 and 2017 seasons before being named all-conference honorable mention in 2018. Johnson was also selected all-conference honorable mention in the 300 hurdles in 2017 and 2018.

Lauren McComas, a jumper and sprinter from Marshall, Mo., is a letterwinner in track and field at Marshall High School. She won the Missouri State High School Activities League Academic Achievement Award following the 2017 season.