Tournament director Curt Howard wins Birchmont senior championship

BEMIDJI -- Curt Howard was more than the tournament director at this year’s Birchmont. He also won the senior division championship.

Howard, who lives in Bristow, Okla., but spends his summers in Bemidji, defeated Jeff Slupe of Windsor, Colo., 2-and-1 on Saturday in the senior final at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. While winning his fourth Birchmont title was satisfying, Howard wanted to talk more about the successful week that ended on Saturday.

“Really the most fun was just hanging out with everybody,” he said while watching the men’s championship match conclude before a large crowd. “Winning is great, but look at this. This is what it’s all about.”

Spectators watch players putt on the ninth green during the men's championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

He also beamed about the play of his son, Tams, who qualified for the men’s championship flight.

“The most fun I had this week was watching my son make his first championship flight and shooting his career-low round of 71,” Howard said.

Still, he had some playing of his own to do. Seeded sixth after qualifying, Howard won three matches to advance to Saturday’s final against No. 5 Slupe.

Howard took a 2-up lead after five holes, but the match was even after 13. Howard won 14 with a par and 15 with a birdie to go 2-up. Slupe got one back with a birdie on 16, but Howard closed out the victory with a winning par on 17.

Curt Howard chips toward the pin at hole No. 5 during the men's senior championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“There were a lot of times today when I thought I was going to win a hole, and Jeff would hit a shot that (was great),” Howard said. “It’s good that I’ve seen it before, or it would have bothered me. He got up and down from a couple of places that was just amazing. It was a great day of golf, a great day of laughing. He’s a good friend and a gentleman.”

Howard also won executive titles in 1997, 1998 and 2005, then captured his first senior crown in 2015.

Hylden starts fast to take executive title

Third-seeded Mark Hylden of Minneapolis defeated Derek Hasselberg of Milaca 3-and-2 to win the executive division title.

Hylden got off to a quick start, winning the first two holes with pars, and increased that lead to 5-up after 11. Hasselberg chipped away with birdie wins on 13 and 15, but Hylden ended the match with a halve on 16.

Mark Hylden chips out of the bunker on hole No. 3 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Tweeton continues dominance of masters division

Perham's Jeff Tweeton did it again, winning his third consecutive masters division championship with a 3-and-2 victory over veteran Birchmont competitor Jack Seiberlich of Gold Canyon, Ariz.

The match was all square after 10 holes, but Tweeton won 11 and 13 with pars to go 2-up. Both golfers parred 14, bogeyed 15 and parred 16 to end the match.

Motzko tops higher seeds to take junior crown

Logan Motzko of Chaska, the No. 5 seed, defeated second-seeded Carter White of Verndale 2-and-1 to claim the junior championship.

En route to his title, Motzko defeated three higher seeds, winning 1-up over No. 4 Kolby Koerner of Grand Forks, N.D., in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Masen Nowacki of Fertile in the semifinals.

Christian Babcock also contributed reporting.