Third night of Bemidji Speedway season draws 80 racers

BEMIDJI — The third night of the Bemidji Speedway racing season was held on Sunday with hot and steamy conditions for the seven classes racing on the 1/3-mile oval. The track was smooth and fast for the 80 cars in attendance.

The 2023 Roth RV Car Show awards were handed out to Skyler Smith in the Wissota Modifieds, Nic Lewis in the Wissota Super Stocks, Joey LaValley in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Brooke Erickson in the Wissota Mod Fours, Chad Puschinsky in the Wissota Pure Stocks, Brooklyn Vernlund in the Wissota Hornets and Hayden Engen in the Bemidji Mini Stocks.

Next Sunday, June 11, the “Babes Border Battle,” sponsored by Visit Bemidji, will feature Canadian and American drivers vying for bragging rights with the first 10 Canadian drivers receiving free admission and the first 10 Canadian fans also receiving free admission with proper identification.

The first 100 kids in attendance will be given free “Babe” hats. Racing starts at 5:30 p.m.

Devyn Weleski, left, picked up his first career win with a victory in the Paul Bunyan Mini Storage Midwest Modified race on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

The first feature of the night was the Wissota Pure Stocks with Brandon Puschinsky leading the pack of 15 pures to the green flag. Outside front-row starter Billy Binkley was sent to the rear of the field following a caution.

With the green flag waving once again Josh Berg was on the move from his fourth-row starting position all the way up to second behind Josh Bitker who powered into the lead. Kade Leeper was also on the move from his fourth row start racing into third using an inside line catching and racing side by side with Berg before making the pass.

Leeper continued up and challenged Bitker for the lead on the back straight and powered to the front. Leeper picked up the win and the clean sweep for the day. Making a late charge up was Dustin Puffe taking second with Berg, Deryk Weleski and Bonnie Farrington in the top five.

Kade Leeper was the Farrington Pure Stock winner on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Hornet Feature

A dozen Wissota Hornets drove on track next, led by Jayme Gordon and Malakai Wilson. Cejay LaValley was on the gas first taking the lead with Ellen Lange and Wilson in the top three followed by Justin Barsness in fourth. A caution was called sending LaValley to the rear of the field for the restart and moving Lange into the lead.

A lap later, Wilson and Carter Matthews tangled in a cloud of dust with Wilson sent tailback for the restart. Lange, Barsness and Dillon Black impressively raced through traffic from his fifth-row starting position in his first race of the season.

Black raced up side by side with Lange for the lead charging down the front straight with the checkered flag waving beating Lange by .014 seconds to win his first-ever race. Lange, Chad Reller, Brooklyn Vernlund, Cejay LaValley were top five finishers.

Dillon Black picked up a Kevin Bitker Trucking Hornet race win on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

An even dozen Bemidji Mini Stocks powered down the front straight to flagman Tim Jackson with Cameron Schwinn on the pole and Peyton Emerson next to him. Several cautions slowed the action with restarts and sending several drivers tailback.

Bemidji Fire Department personnel assisted track officials to ensure safety. The race was started in single-file fashion and Emerson was out front with Jason Hunter, Hayden Engen, Ashton Schwinn and Conrad Schwinn in the top five.

Engen dropped back to fifth with the two Schwinns moving up. The elder Schwinn passed his son on the back straight and moved up to challenge for the lead. Emerson had a slight wiggle in turn two and Schwinn took the lead and picked up the win. Ashton Schwinn was second with Emerson, Cory Nelson, and Engen in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Mike Johnson and Devyn Weleski led the field of Wissota Midwest Modifieds on track and with the green flag signaling the start Weleski powered to the lead with Doyle Erickson, last week's feature winner Brennan Schmidt, Gary James Nelson and Johnson in the top five.

Schmidt looked fast once again moving up from his third-row starting spot up to second behind Weleski. Weleski gradually improved his line and his lead as the laps ticked off. But, a caution flag was waved in a track tire rolled down the back straight forcing a restart and bunching the field up once again.

With five laps remaining Weleski led with Erickson, Nelson, Landon Gross and Darrin Lawler in the top five as racing resumed. Weleski raced to his first-ever feature win in six years of trying and was notably excited in Victory Lane. Erickson was second with Joey LaValley, Nelson and Gross in the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Nic Lewis and Dalton Carlson held the front row as the Wissota Super Stocks drove down the front straight. Carlson grabbed the early lead with Matt Sparby, Dexton Koch, Brandon Bahr and Doug VanMill in the top five after one lap.

Koch raced to the top of the track with Sparby down low side by side before Koch took second. Koch continued up high and racing down the front straight took the lead from Carlson. A second caution waved with Bahr driving to the pits.

The restart was held by Koch with Carlson and Sparby racing side by side for second place with Sparby holding off the challenge. The national point leader, Koch picked up the win with Sparby, Carlson, Garrett Mazurka and Van Mill trailing.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

There were 11 entries for the Wissota Mod Fours, with Ashton Schwinn leading the way and Kalin Honer outside. Schwinn raced to the lead with Nick McCann and Honer in the top three.

The caution flag was brought out with Andrew Funt sitting on the front straight. The Bemidji Fire Department was once again called on to check on him and he was determined to be O.K. but did not return.

Schwinn, McCann, Honer, Chad Funt, Tommy Pogones and Conrad Schwinn raced in order as the race resumed. Funt charged past Honer for third with Pogones following into fourth. Down the back straight McCann passed Schwinn for the lead with Funt taking second.

Racing on the last lap it was McCann and Funt racing for the win down the front straight with Funt winning by a fraction. McCann, Pogones, Blake Erickson and Ashton Schwinn finished in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

The final race of the night as the sun set in the west, the Wissota Modifieds roared on track led by Jeff Reed and Johnny Broking. Broking on the outside raced to the front in turn one with Reed, Josh Beaulieu, John Farrington and Nick Jacobson trailing.

Broking raced out to a five-car length lead over the field as Beaulieu moved inside and into second and chased the leader. The third through fifth positions were tightly bunched as Broking and Beaulieu pulled away. Jacobson caught and passed Reed for third late in the race.

Broking took the feature win with Beaulieu, Jacobson, Reed and Farrington trailing, ending another great night of racing at Bemidji Speedway.

