Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Pioneer's 25 most-read sports stories of 2022

Here's a look at the Bemidji Pioneer's most-read sports stories of the year by the numbers.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 01, 2023
The Pioneer's most-read sports stories of 2022
Beavers Hockey
MEN'S HOCKEY: Twitter reacts to wild, controversial CCHA championship no-goal
Social media was set aflame when Minnesota State appeared to win the CCHA Mason Cup Championship over the Bemidji State men's hockey team, only to have the controversial overtime game-winner called back after a delayed and extended review.
March 19, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Beavers Hockey
Mayhem in Mankato: Bemidji State falls short of Mason Cup in controversial overtime loss to MSU
Moments after No. 1 Minnesota State apparently vanquished the Beavers with a goal by Josh Groll in overtime to claim the CCHA Mason Cup Championship on Saturday in Mankato, BSU head coach Tom Serratore and his assistants contested the goal, arguing that one of the goalposts had lifted up and made the goal invalid.
March 19, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
BASKETBALL: Red Lake, Wabasso played state’s greatest game 25 years ago
In what’s likely the greatest state tournament game in Minnesota basketball history, Red Lake and Wabasso put on a lightning-fast show in 1997 that’s still being talked about. Now, 25 years later, relive the mayhem with some of the Warrior stars.
March 25, 2022 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Tori Bott finds new purpose through sports after losing basketball, childhood friend
Tori Bott, the Bemidji State women’s basketball senior who has lost far too much this year, remains drawn to the game she loves.
December 27, 2022 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Taryn Frazer takes down Bemidji State in raucous homecoming
Taryn Frazer led the Golden Eagles to a 69-64 comeback win over the Bemidji State women’s basketball team in a game played at the BSU Gymnasium, but one that almost felt like a CLB home game with how many followers Frazer drew.
November 22, 2022 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Prep
Troy Hendricks to retire as Bemidji High School activities director in December
In all, BHS sports have won 54 section titles during Troy Hendricks’ run as AD. Lumberjack athletes have also won seven individual state championships in that span.
September 12, 2022 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
College
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU’s Jana Swanson rooting hard for UConn… and childhood friend Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers, the UConn women’s basketball sensation and a Hopkins native, grew up in the gym with current Bemidji State forward Jana Swanson. And now, Swanson is Bueckers’ biggest fan as the latter competes at the women's Final Four in Minneapolis this weekend.
April 01, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cass Lake-Bena rolls to historic section title, topping WAO 71-53
CLB handily defeated Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71-53 in the Section 8A championship game on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. The victory delivered Cass Lake-Bena its fifth state berth all-time and back-to-back titles for the first time in program history.
March 11, 2022 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Prep
9 Lumberjack athletes sign with college programs, including 4 with Bemidji State
Nine Bemidji High School athletes signed their collegiate letters of intent on Wednesday, flanked by family members, friends and coaches. It was a haul that demonstrated the depth of the Lumberjacks’ athletic prowess and one that will stock athletic programs throughout the college ranks.
November 09, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Panthers meet madness, heartbreak in Section 8A championship loss
Section 8A crowned a brand new champion in Sacred Heart on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. But for the fourth straight year, the Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team fell one game short of state.
March 18, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Beavers Hockey
MEN'S HOCKEY: Raised by hockey on the Iron Range, Tom Serratore never left the game he loves
Born in Deer River but raised in Coleraine, Tom Serratore grew up during a booming period on the Iron Range, when the success of the surrounding area elevated the profile of its athletic prowess – and hockey was at center ice of all of it.
October 05, 2022 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
Red Lake’s Grace White holds youth camp because ‘basketball saved my life’
White blazed a trail for herself that she’s developed into a promising future, and now she’s giving back to the community that raised her. White, who finished her playing career at Valparaiso University this year, is holding a free youth basketball camp in Red Lake this week.
June 01, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Prep
BOYS SOCCER: From Congo orphanage to varsity pitch, the age of Al Toward has arrived
Chet Anderson Stadium was the epicenter of Al Toward’s first career goal with the Lumberjacks. But the shockwaves of this story truly originate over 7,000 miles away -- at an orphanage run by nuns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
October 04, 2022 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Bryce Duffy ‘slowly getting better’ after spinal contusion
The Bemidji State football team’s senior tight end/fullback is recovering in Fargo, N.D., from a neck injury that he suffered in BSU’s game at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 15.
October 20, 2022 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Prep
VOLLEYBALL: Margie Anderson dishes 1,000th assist in 5-setter to remember
Margie Anderson went wild when she recorded her 1,000th career set assist. But the highlight of the match was met with a beaten-up, worn-down, uncomfortably dense volleyball -- one that used to get chucked across the gym in disgust by Anderson but now bears her name and grand milestone.
September 20, 2022 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
Making ends meat: Bemidji State athletes gain perks, recognition in new name, image and likeness deals
The Beavers have been able to sink their teeth into name, image and likeness deals ever since July 1, 2021, when the NCAA approved a groundbreaking NIL policy allowing student-athletes to monetize their brand. The reshaped playing field has been revolutionary for plenty of BSU athletes in the year and a half it’s been around.
November 11, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
FRIEZ COLUMN: Ranking this year’s top moments in Bemidji State athletics
The Beavers kept us sports scribes busy all school year with their record-breaking performances, historic playoff runs and a dash of mayhem mixed in for good measure. But out of all that, what was the best of the best?
May 31, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Analise Fabre hangs it up with record-breaking closure
Fabre entered into BSU as a walk-on and shattered records, evolving into the most accomplished triple jumper in Beaver history. But what’s life like for an athlete once they hang it up at the end of their career?
May 17, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State honors injured Bryce Duffy with tributes, emotional win
As the Beavers prepared for a pivotal matchup with Minnesota Duluth at Chet Anderson Stadium, they had a different vibe in practice and in pregame. They were most juiced up to play for senior tight end/fullback Bryce Duffy, who suffered a scary spinal cord injury in BSU’s previous game against Minnesota State Moorhead.
October 22, 2022 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
College
VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji State coach Kevin Ulmer leans on faith, community to face cancer
Bemidji State volleyball head coach Kevin Ulmer was diagnosed with cancer in December 2021, yet he's embraced 'God's plan' as he fights with the added strength of widespread support.
April 16, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
College
Bemidji State names 3 of 5 finalists for athletic director opening
Bemidji State has announced three of five finalists for its open athletic director position, the university announced Friday. BSU will name its last two finalists on Tuesday, April 26.
April 22, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Prep
Kyle Fodness wins new Mark Fodness Award at 2022 BHS Hall of Fame banquet
Mark Fodness' memory will go on as the namesake of the brand-new Mark Fodness Memorial Award, presented for the first time at the BHS Hall of Fame induction banquet on Monday.
May 09, 2022 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
WRESTLING: Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association crowns Bemidji girls state champs
The Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association has named the BHS girls team its 2022 state champion, a distinction reserved for the team that scores the most points in the individual state tournament.
March 07, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Prep
FOOTBALL: Bemidji sends 4 players back to the Chet to join Bemidji State
People like to say that three makes a crowd. If that’s true, then the migration of Bemidji High School football players to the Bemidji State football team could best be described as a movement.
February 02, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
Bemidji High School appoints Kristen McRae as new activities director
"I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity,” McRae said. “I’ve got awesome administrators, colleagues and supporters out there. To take on this responsibility is a daunting task. I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous about it. I’ve got big shoes to fill. But I also think I’ve got a good system of support to help me be successful.”
September 29, 2022 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez

By Pioneer Staff Report
