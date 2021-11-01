BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team added one more award to the trophy case on Monday.

Head coach Kyle Fodness was named the Section 8AA Coach of the Year after leading the Lumberjacks to the state tournament this fall.

BHS finished the season 20-4, which included a 4-3 win over Becker in the section championship match. Bemidji competed at the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2008, falling 7-0 to Rochester Mayo and 5-2 to Maple Grove.

Fodness also coached Savannah Haugen to a state berth in the individual singles tournament. Haugen finished her season with a 31-7 record.

Fodness was also named the Section 8AA Coach of the Year in boys tennis during the spring 2021 season.

St. Cloud Tech’s Trevor Marohl was named Section 8AA’s Assistant Coach of the Year, as well.