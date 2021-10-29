Savannah Haugen, the longtime ace of the Bemidji High School girls tennis team, wrapped up her Lumberjack tenure with two matches in the Class AA state individual tournament.

“It was a great culmination of a really great season,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “(State) was really seen as a fun experience. Sections were too, but that may have been a little more pressure-packed with expectations. State was just going down and letting it rip, playing some awesome tennis.”

Haugen dropped both of her matches on Thursday. In the opening round, she lost 6-0, 6-1 to Annika Munson of Mahtomedi. After moving to the consolation bracket, Haugen fell 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 to Stewartville’s Chloe Regal.

“She had a really tough draw through the team tournament and individual tournament,” Fodness said. “She was very competitive. That last match she played was very evenly matched. That’s a match I thought she should have been very proud of.”

Haugen finishes her senior season with a 31-7 record, which tops off a 109-25 career for Bemidji.

Yet Fodness said that Haugen’s legacy will extend far beyond her win-loss record. He pointed to her conduct -- positivity, sportsmanship and a fierce competitive drive -- that will define her Lumberjack career.

“That’s a great legacy to point to for younger players. You can use her as an example in so many of those ways,” Fodness said. “That’s the legacy you want to leave: that you can be a great tennis player, be a great person. That’s the way to do it. That’s the way Savannah did it.”