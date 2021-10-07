FARGO, N.D. -- With hardly a scratch on her, Savannah Haugen finished her perfect run through the 8AA North Subsection Individual Tournament on Thursday in Fargo, N.D.

After two victories on Wednesday, the Bemidji High School girls tennis senior won two more matches Thursday to claim the crown and secure her spot as the Section 8AA Tournament’s No. 1 seed out of the North.

Haugen cruised 6-0, 6-0 against Mallory Belka of Perham/New York Mills to begin her day, and Haugen followed it up with a three-set win over Moorhead’s Katryna Hansen in the championship. Despite dropping the second set, Haugen managed a 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 win over Hansen.

In doubles play, the BHS tandem of Chloe Hasbargen and Emily Dondelinger came within one set of a title.

The two disposed of East Grand Forks’ Katelyn Farder and Brynn Havis 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals to open their day on Thursday. But Brooklyn Broadwell and Abby Flaagan of Thief River Falls stole a 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-0 win over Hasbargen and Dondelinger in the championship.

Hasbargen and Dondelinger will still advance to the Section 8AA Individual Tournament, holding the No. 2 seed from the North subsection.

The top four from subsection play advance to the Section 8AA Individual Tournament, so both Haugen and the Hasbargen-Dondelinger pairing will shoot for a state berth.

The Section 8AA Individual Tournament will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, in Sartell.

First, though, the Lumberjacks continue team play in the Section 8AA Team Tournament. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for noon and 6 p.m., respectively, on Friday, Oct. 15, in Sartell.