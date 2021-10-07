FARGO, N.D. -- Three seniors on the Bemidji High School girls tennis team are still in contention for individual section titles.

Savannah Haugen is still alive after two rounds of singles play in the 8AA North Subsection Individual Tournament, as are Chloe Hasbargen and Emily Dondelinger after two rounds of doubles play. The brackets opened up on Wednesday in Fargo, N.D.

Haugen began her tournament with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Moorhead’s Kylie Torkleson, then followed it up with a near-perfect 6-1, 6-0 victory over Alexandria’s Marisa Rousu.

Haugen is now into the semifinals, where she’ll meet Perham/New York Mills’ Mallory Belka for a spot in the championship. Haugen previously defeated Belka 6-1, 6-0 in Tuesday’s team tournament.

Avery Skaar of Thief River Falls and Katryna Hansen of Moorhead are also still alive on the other half of the bracket.

On the doubles side of things, Hasbargen and Dondelinger also breezed through the competition. The duo beat TRF’s Jenae Johnson and Jacey Novak 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round, then Perham/NYM’s LaVonne Lindberg and Avery Malone 6-1, 6-1.

Hasbargen and Dondelinger will take on the East Grand Forks tandem of Katelyn Farder and Brynn Havis in the semifinals. Brooklyn Broadwell and Abby Flaagan of TRF are set to clash with Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill of Fergus Falls in the other semifinal.

Two other Lumberjack entrants also participated in the individual tournaments.

In singles play, Paige Anderson narrowly missed out on advancing out of the first round. She won the first set, but ultimately lost 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 to Alexandria’s Rachel Wegner.

In doubles, Tatum Offerdahl and Mollie Rupp were bested 6-4, 6-4 by Moorhead’s Sophie Swenson and Katelyn Schwantz in the first round.

The rest of the subsection individual tournament is set to play out starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Fargo.