FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team is two steps closer to a championship.

The Lumberjacks opened up Section 8AA Team Tournament play on Tuesday in Fargo, N.D., and top-seeded BHS beat eighth-seeded Fergus Falls 7-0 and fifth-seeded Perham/New York Mills 5-2.

The wins vault Bemidji back into the final four of the section. The defending champs will have to wait until Thursday, Oct. 7, to learn their next opponent, as the 8AA South Subsection doesn’t play until then.

The Jacks will play in the Section 8AA semifinals at noon on Oct. 15 in Sartell, with the championship set for 6 p.m. that evening.

On the other half of the bracket, North No. 2 seed East Grand Forks also reached the section’s final four.

BHS opened the day on Tuesday with a sweep over Fergus Falls. Both Mollie Rupp and Anna Glen were perfect, winning 6-0, 6-0 at third and fourth singles, respectively. Savannah Haugen (6-1, 6-0) and Emily Dondelinger (6-2, 6-2) rounded out the perfect singles showing at the top two spots.

In doubles, Tatum Offerdahl and Chloe Hasbargen prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2, Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson were 6-4, 6-0 victors, while Darby Neis and Maddie Jensen won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

That win put Bemidji in the quarterfinals, where the Lumberjacks also took care of business against Perham/New York Mills.

Offerdahl and Hasbargen swept 6-0, 6-0 atop the doubles lineup, while the Johnson/Anderson and Neis/Jensen tandems brought home 6-4, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-4 victories, respectively, for the doubles sweep.

In singles play, Haugen won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, and Dondelinger won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 to wrap up the BHS victories on the day.

Before the team tournament continues next week, a number of Lumberjacks will take part in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6-7, in Fargo.

Haugen is the North subsection’s No. 1 seed and will play Moorhead’s Kylie Torkelson in the first round on Wednesday. Anderson meets Alexandria’s Rachel Wegner at the same time.

In the doubles bracket, Hasbargen and Dondelinger will pair up as the No. 1 seed. The two will play Thief River Falls’ Jenae Johnson and Jacey Novak on Wednesday. The pairing of Offerdahl and Rupp will play Moorhead’s Sophie Swenson and Katelyn Schwantz in the first round, as well.

The top four finishers in the North subsection bracket advance to the Section 8AA finals along with their South subsection counterparts.





Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. M. Anderson, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) Abrahams, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. A. Anderson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Stephan, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Offerdahl/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Krava/Nasri, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Marsh/Lill, 6-4, 6-0

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. H. Anderson/Lockett, 6-3, 6-3





Bemidji 5, Perham/New York Mills 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Belka, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Lindberg, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Malone (PNYM) def. Rupp, 6-4, 6-0

No. 4: K. Anderson (PNYM) def. Glen, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Offerdahl/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Gudmundson/Covington, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Radniecki/Smith, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Vorderbruggen/Zimmerman, 6-0, 6-4