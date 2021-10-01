BEMIDJI -- The road to state officially goes through the Bemidji High School girls tennis team.

The Lumberjacks earned the North’s No. 1 seed with the release of the Section 8AA Team Tournament field on Friday -- picking up all seven first-place votes along the way -- giving BHS the opportunity to defend its section crown at the top spot on the bracket.

Bemidji will open the tournament against North No. 8 Fergus Falls at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Fargo, N.D. If the Jacks win, they’ll advance to play either North No. 4 Moorhead or North No. 5 Perham in the section quarterfinals later that day.

The Section 8AA semifinals and finals are scheduled for Oct. 15 in Sartell.

Elsewhere in the North subsection field, East Grand Forks captured the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 7 Alexandria in the first round. Third-seeded Thief River Falls will face sixth-seeded Detroit Lakes.

Foley, St. Cloud, Annandale and Becker respectively make up the top four seeds in the south subsection.

The North and South subsection brackets will converge in the Section 8AA semifinals.

Bemidji finished the regular season 16-2 and is looking for back-to-back section championships for the first time since 2007-08.

The Section 8AA Individual Tournament is also scheduled to begin Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Fargo.





Section 8AA Tournament pairings

North Subsection

No. 1 Bemidji vs. No. 8 Fergus Falls

No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Perham

No. 2 East Grand Forks vs. No. 7 Alexandria

No. 3 Thief River Falls vs. No. 6 Detroit Lakes

South Subsection

No. 1 Foley vs. No. 8 Little Falls/No. 9 Big Lake winner

No. 4 Becker vs. No. 5 Willmar

No. 2 St. Cloud vs. No. 7 Sartell-St. Stephen/No. 10 Sauk Rapids-Rice winner

No. 3 Annandale vs. No. 6 Rocori