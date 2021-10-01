BEMIDJI -- Savannah Haugen has done a lot of winning for the Bemidji High School girls tennis team. On Wednesday, she earned her 100th win against Brainerd, reaching a milestone indicative of the senior’s long history of excellence.

That excellence was celebrated prior to the Lumberjacks’ triangular Thursday, in which BHS defeated Fergus Falls 6-1 and Moorhead 7-0 to finish the regular season at 16-2. Players signed a large, pink tennis ball and inscribed it with messages to Haugen, and the team presented it to her before the Jacks’ first match of the day.

Savannah Haugen won her 100th varsity match for Bemidji High School yesterday against Brainerd. Today, her teammates presented her with a giant ball commemorating the occasion. Oh, and she picked up wins 101 and 102. Not a bad day at the office. @BemidjiTennis pic.twitter.com/ZsrViSf7AN — Christian Babcock (@CB_Journalist) September 30, 2021

“That was really wonderful,” Haugen said. “I'm so grateful for my team, for showing me that kind of appreciation. And it meant so much that they're willing to do that for me.”

After reaching the century mark, Haugen reflected on everything she has given to tennis -- and everything the sport has given her in return.

“It's really been sort of an eye-opening experience as to how much tennis I've played and everything that it's meant to me,” she said. “I've really grown so much throughout my tennis career, and I'm really grateful for all the ways that it's challenged me, but I think I'm a much better person coming out of it.”

Head coach Kyle Fodness has coached Haugen at the varsity level for three years. His late father, Mark, coached her when she joined the program in eighth grade and again her freshman year. Kyle Fodness highlighted Haugen’s leadership and selflessness when explaining what the occasion meant for her and the team.

“I think it's a good time to recognize a player, certainly,” Fodness said. “But the great thing is, her 100th win, she did a lot of the same things she did in her first win. She always kind of brings the same qualities to the table. Now, she has developed those and improved a lot as a player since her first win, certainly. But she's always been a player who really has a strong desire to improve, always puts her teammates above herself. Her big priority is always, how can her win help the team?”

Fodness further explained that Haugen is at her best when her performance can help the team reach a higher level of collective achievement.

“She's at her best when it's a close team match, and we've seen that throughout the years. She really is good in any match, but when she knows that it might come down to her point, she does a great job of just recognizing the moment, and you really see that she really wants to work hard for her teammates. So I think that's one of the things you see in great players and great leaders like her, is she just consistently does the right thing all the time.

“And so 100th win is a great number, but really, we could have recognized her many, many, many times in her career at a number of different benchmarks, because she just does the right thing on the court, off the court, so consistently well.”

Bemidji’s matches on Thursday weren’t particularly close. Haugen handled Fergus Falls’ Madison Anderson 6-0, 6-0 in the morning match and dispatched Moorhead’s Katryna Hansen 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 in the afternoon session.

No. 2 singles Emily Dondelinger earned a sweep with a 6-1, 3-6, 11-9 win over Fergus and a 6-1, 6-3 win over Moorhead. Third singles Mollie Rupp made quick work of Fergus with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout and continued her winning ways with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Moorhead. No. 4 Anna Glen rounded out the singles sweep for the Lumberjacks with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Fergus and a 6-3, 6-2 win over Moorhead.

In doubles, No. 1 pair Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl triumphed 6-1, 6-0 over Fergus and 6-0, 6-2 over Moorhead. No. 2 duo Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson fell 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 to Fergus but rebounded to beat Moorhead 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 group Maddie Jensen and Darby Neis defeated Fergus 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-2 and Moorhead 6-1, 6-4.

The Jacks return to the court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, for the Section 8AA North Team Tournament in Grand Forks, N.D.





Bemidji 6, Fergus Falls 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Anderson 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Abrahams 6-1, 3-6, 11-9

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Anderson 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Stephan 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Krava/Nasri 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Marsh/Lill (FF) def. Anderson/Johnson 2-6, 6-2, 10-5

No. 3: Jensen/Neis (BHS) def. Anderson/Lockett 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-2





Bemidji 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Hansen 6-2, 1-6, 10-7

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Glutt 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Schwartz 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Kelly 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Polner/Kiser 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Anderson/Johnson (BHS) def. Swenson/Torkelson 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Jensen/Neis (BHS) def. Watson/Hoogland 6-1, 6-4