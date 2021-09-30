BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team fell 4-3 to Brainerd on Wednesday at BHS for its second loss of the season and first home loss since 2018, which snapped a current 12-match win streak. But that wasn’t the biggest story of the afternoon.

Senior No. 1 singles player Savannah Haugen, a varsity contributor since she was an eighth-grader, collected her 100th win at the varsity level against Brainerd’s Ella Chaussee.

Head coach Kyle Fodness said the team will celebrate Haugen’s milestone prior to its triangular with Fergus Falls and Moorhead on Thursday.

“What an outstanding milestone to achieve for a player who has been a tenacious competitor, a conscientious leader, and an all-around amazing Lumberjack,” Fodness said.

Haugen led the way for the Lumberjacks with her 6-2, 6-1 win and was joined in singles victory by Emily Dondelinger, who clinched a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2.

No. 1 duo Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl earned the Jacks’ lone doubles win with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 triumph. No. 3 pair Darby Neis and Maddie Jensen nearly pulled out the overall team win for BHS, winning the second set 6-4 in their matchup and forcing a third-set tiebreaker, but they lost the tiebreaker 7-4.

“A very close loss, but if we use it the right way it will be a great springboard into the playoff season,” Fodness said. “So far so good in that regard, as the team is already very eager to get back on the courts tomorrow.”

Bemidji (14-2) returns to the courts for the aforementioned triangular with Fergus Falls and Moorhead at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at BHS.





Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BEM) def. Chaussee 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Dondelinger (BEM) def. Ruhl 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3: Moraghan (BRD) def. Rupp 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Busch (BRD) def. Glen 2-6, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. B. Folden/Collins 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

No. 2: Busch/E. Folden (BRD) def. Anderson/Johnson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Anakkala/Erdal (BRD) def. Jensen/Neis 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4)