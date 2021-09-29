GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept Grand Rapids on Tuesday, winning all but one match in straight sets.

First singles Savannah Haugen set the tone with a 6-1, 6-0 win and was joined by second singles Emily Dondelinger, who won 6-0, 6-3.

Mollie Rupp overcame a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3 singles, and Anna Glen dispatched her opponent 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4.

In doubles, the No. 1 pair of Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl made quick work of the Thunderhawks with a 6-1, 6-0 win. Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, and Maddie Jensen and Darby Neis completed the clean sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3.

“All three doubles teams improved on their first set score, which was fun to see as they were really working on working together to make positive adjustments during the match,” head coach Kyle Fodness said.

The Lumberjacks have a quick turnaround and return to the court at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, against Brainerd at BHS.





Bemidji 7, Grand Rapids 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Hill, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Teichmann, 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Hamling, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Bischoff, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Brandt/Lafrenier, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Anderson/Johnson (BHS) def. Ahcan/Pierce, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Jensen/Neis (BHS) def. Linder/Tulla, 6-3, 6-1