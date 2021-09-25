BEMIDJI -- The phrase itself is becoming just about as common as their triangulars: The Bemidji High School girls tennis team picked up another sweep.

This time, the Lumberjacks beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 and Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 at BHS on Tuesday for the latest in a long line of victories. With two more in tow, Bemidji (13-1) has now strung together 11 straight wins and clinched its fifth triangular sweep of the season.

Not many matches lasted long on Tuesday. Emily Dondelinger had a quick day, winning 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for a 2-0 showing. Right behind her in the lineup, Mollie Rupp prevailed 6-0, 6-2 and then 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Anna Glen rounded out the 2-0 singles performances by winning 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0, 6-1 at the fourth spot.

At No. 1 singles, Savannah Haugen lost 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 to Eveleth-Gilbert’s Lydia Delich but responded with a vengeance, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer.

On the doubles courts, all pairings were perfect for the Jacks.

At the top spot, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl were winners by matching 6-4, 6-0 scores in each match. Paige Johnson and Abby Johnson prevailed 6-3, 6-2 and 5-7, 6-0, 10-3 at No. 2, and the Darby Neis/Maddie Jensen tandem produced comfortable 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-1 wins.

BHS is back in action at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Grand Rapids to start a busy final week of the regular season.





Bemidji 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1

Singles

No. 1: Delich (EG) def. Haugen, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Lindseth, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Scott, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Beldo, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Beaudette/Young, 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Torrel/Troutwine, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Falnnigan/Ziegler, 6-3, 6-1





Bemidji 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Packer, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. C. Endres, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Hartman, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. K. Endres, 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. K. Fiemeyer/A. Fiemeyer, 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Schulz/Meeks, 5-7, 6-0, 10-3

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Meckala/Barthel, 6-0, 6-1