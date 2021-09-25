BEMIDJI -- The phrase itself is becoming just about as common as their triangulars: The Bemidji High School girls tennis team picked up another sweep.

This time, the Lumberjacks beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 and Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 at BHS on Tuesday for the latest in a long line of victories. With two more in tow, Bemidji (13-1) has now strung together 11 straight wins and clinched its fifth triangular sweep of the season.

Not many matches lasted long on Tuesday. Emily Dondelinger had a quick day, winning 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for a 2-0 showing. Right behind her in the lineup, Mollie Rupp prevailed 6-0, 6-2 and then 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Anna Glen rounded out the 2-0 singles performances by winning 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0, 6-1 at the fourth spot.

At No. 1 singles, Savannah Haugen lost 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 to Eveleth-Gilbert’s Lydia Delich but responded with a vengeance, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

On the doubles courts, all pairings were perfect for the Jacks.

At the top spot, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl were winners by matching 6-4, 6-0 scores in each match. Paige Johnson and Abby Johnson prevailed 6-3, 6-2 and 5-7, 6-0, 10-3 at No. 2, and the Darby Neis/Maddie Jensen tandem produced comfortable 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-1 wins.

BHS is back in action at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Grand Rapids to start a busy final week of the regular season.



Bemidji 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1

Singles

No. 1: Delich (EG) def. Haugen, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Lindseth, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Scott, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Beldo, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Beaudette/Young, 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Torrel/Troutwine, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Falnnigan/Ziegler, 6-3, 6-1



Bemidji 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Packer, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. C. Endres, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Hartman, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. K. Endres, 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. K. Fiemeyer/A. Fiemeyer, 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Schulz/Meeks, 5-7, 6-0, 10-3

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Meckala/Barthel, 6-0, 6-1