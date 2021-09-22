BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept a triangular with Crookston and Detroit Lakes on Thursday, beating Crookston 6-1 and DL 7-0 at BHS.

The Lumberjacks (11-1) continued their run of stellar play, winning their eighth and ninth straight matches.

At No. 1 singles, Savannah Haugen defeated Crookston’s Hayden Winjum 6-3, 6-1 before finishing the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win against DL’s Siri Vagle. At No. 1 doubles, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl started 6-0, 6-0 against Crookston before scaling it back slightly for a 6-1, 6-1 win over DL.

Other dual-match winners included No. 2 singles Emily Dondelinger at No. 2 singles, Anna Glen at No. 4 singles, Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson at No. 2 doubles and Darby Neis and Madi Jensen at No. 3 doubles. Mollie Rupp capped the day of dominance for the Jacks with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles against DL.

BHS returns to the court at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at home against Eveleth-Gilbert.





Bemidji 6, Crookston 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Hay. Winjum, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Osborn, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1

No. 3: Hal. Winjum (CRK) def. Rupp, 6-3, 6-3

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Tull, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Gunderson/Smith, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Bruggeman/Clauson, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Lindemoen/Nelson, 6-4, 6-1





Bemidji 7, Detroit Lakes 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Vagle, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Askelson, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. LeCleir, 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Nelson, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Anderson/Engum, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Leitheiser/Lunde, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Bellefenille/Mercil, 6-4, 6-4