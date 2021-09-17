BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team put on another dominant showing Thursday, defeating Park Rapids 6-1 in a senior night match held at BHS for the Lumberjacks' seventh straight win.

Senior No. 1 singles Savannah Haugen was a standout, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Abby Morris, the No. 9-ranked Class A player in the state.

Haugen's fellow seniors joined her with victories. The dual-senior No. 1 doubles duo of Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl won 6-0, 6-4, and seniors Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson combined for a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.

Bemidji (9-1) paid tribute to its seniors in a unique way before the match.

"The younger players announced the seniors and gave short statements on what that senior has meant to them before we started introductions and the matches," head coach Kyle Fodness said. "They did a tremendous job of doing so and shared some heartfelt messages."

Joining the seniors in victory were junior No. 2 singles Emily Dondelinger (4-6, 6-2, 10-5), freshman No. 3 singles Mollie Rupp (6-4, 6-3) and the No. 3 doubles tandem of junior Darby Neis and sophomore Madi Jensen (6-1, 6-2).

The Lumberjacks return to the court at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, for the Hibbing Invite.

Bemidji 6, Park Rapids 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Morris, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Koppelman, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Goochey, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4: Hayes (PR) def. Glen, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Herman/Clark, 6-0, 6-4

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Harvey/Schulz, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Runyan/Goodney, 6-1, 6-2