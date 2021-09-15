BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team was quite near perfect on Tuesday, dropping only one match and four overall sets in a triangular against East Grand Forks and Detroit Lakes at BHS.

The Lumberjacks topped the Green Wave 6-1 before sweeping the Lakers 7-0, improving to 8-1 on the season with a current six-match win streak.

Emily Dondelinger had the quickest day of all for Bemidji, disposing of her opponents by 6-1, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0 scores at the No. 2 singles spot. Savannah Haugen challenged Dondelinger’s brevity by making quick work of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2 victories at the No. 1 position.

At third singles, Mollie Rupp also had a perfect day with 6-3, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1 wins.

BHS also swept all doubles competition. At the top spot, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl came through in the clutch and didn’t drop a set during 7-6, 6-2 and 6-3, 7-6 wins. The Nos. 2 and 3 duos each had to play three sets during the day’s competition, but the pairings of Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson, as well as Darby Neis and Madi Jensen, all posted 2-0 showings in the triangular.

Anna Glen rounded out the day’s victories for the Jacks with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph at No. 4 singles against Detroit Lakes.

Bemidji will remain home to host Park Rapids for a 7 p.m. match Thursday, Sept. 16, at the high school.





Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Havis, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Burris, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. E. Farder, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: Leach (EGF) def. Glen, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. K. Farder, 7-6, 6-2

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Rand/Rothenberger, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Bowman/Garcia, 6-4, 6-1





Bemidji 7, Detroit Lakes 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Vagle, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Askelson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. LeClair, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Merci, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. M. Anderson/Engum, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Leitheiser/Nelson, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Lunde/Bellefinille, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4