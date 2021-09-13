BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team improved to 6-1 on the season Friday by topping Hibbing 5-2 at BHS.

The Lumberjacks swept the doubles matches, winning in straight sets all around. At the top spot, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl teamed up for a 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory, while Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson prevailed 7-6 (4), 6-3 at No. 2. At the third position, Darby Neis and Madi Jensen were 6-4, 6-0 winners.

In singles play, Savannah Haugen breezed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1, while Emily Dondelinger was a 6-4, 6-1 victor on the No. 2 court.

Bemidji will next host a triangular with Detroit Lakes at East Grand Forks, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at BHS.





Bemidji 5, Hibbing 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Furon, 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Bussey, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Rewertz (HIB) def. Rupp, 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Vincent (HIB) def. Glen, 5-7, 6-0, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Sullivan/Lundell, 7-6 (5), 7-5

No. 2: Johnson/Anderson (BHS) def. Rasch/O. Valari, 7-6 (4), 6-3

No. 3: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. L. Valeri, 6-4, 6-0