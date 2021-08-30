PEQUOT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team split a triangular Monday, falling 5-2 to defending Section 7A champion Pequot Lakes for its first loss of the season before returning to form and sweeping Little Falls.

The Lumberjacks (3-1) were led by Savannah Haugen at No. 1 singles, who defeated Megan Muller of Pequot Lakes 6-4, 2-6, 12-10. Haugen finished the afternoon with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Little Falls’ Tori Gottwaldt.

Joining Haugen in victory against Pequot Lakes were Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl at No. 1 doubles, who defeated Kelbee Lampi and Lexi Peterson 7-5, 6-3.

“I thought we matched up well, and played very well at times, but certainly left some points out on the court,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “There are some great things to build on, and we finally get back for our first practice since Aug. 20 tomorrow.”

Standouts for Bemidji against Little Falls included Emily Dondelinger at No. 2 singles and Mollie Rupp at No. 3 singles, each of whom shut out her opponent 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles tandem of Noelle Mueller and Kendal Midboe also had an impressive showing, beating Erin McKinley and Elise Ballou 6-1, 6-1.

Anna Glen also won 6-2, 6-3 for the Jacks at No. 4 singles. On the doubles side, Hasbargen and Paige Anderson prevailed 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, while Madi Jensen and Abby Johnson also walked out as 6-3, 6-4 victors at No. 3.

BHS will return to its home court for a triangular with East Grand Forks and Grand Rapids at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.





Pequot Lakes 5, Bemidji 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Muller 6-4, 2-6, 12-10

No. 2: Chaney (PL) def. Dondelinger 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Trottier (PL) def. Rupp 1-6, 7-5, 10-7

No. 4: Fogarty (PL) def. Glen 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Offerdahl (BHS) def. Lampi/Peterson 7-5, 6-3

No. 2: Mudgett/Yahn (PL) def. Anderson/Johnson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Ouradnik/Wiczek (PL) def. Jensen/Midboe 6-1, 6-3





Bemidji 7, Little Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Gottwaldt 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Vonberge 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. McGee 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Glen (BHS) def. Kimman 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Anderson (BHS) def. Ahlin/Hagen 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Jensen/Johnson (BHS) def. Athman/McDuffe 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Mueller/Midboe (BHS) def. McKinley/Ballou 6-1, 6-1



