PINE CITY -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team ushered in the new fall sports season by finishing third at the Pine City Power Tournament on Monday. The Lumberjacks beat out five other teams with 23 points, shy of only Litchfield (28 points) and host Pine City (27) for the top spot in the event.

The invite consisted of singles and doubles tournaments, with individuals scoring points for their teams based on their finishes.

BHS senior Savannah Haugen won the No. 1 singles bracket for the Lumberjacks, vanquishing opponents by scores of 7-5, 6-0; 6-1, 6-0; and a final round 6-0, 6-0 to claim the crown.

In No. 3 doubles, the Bemidji team of Darby Neis and Madi Jensen finished on top with match scores of 6-2, 6-1; 6-2, 4-6, 10-4; and 6-0, 7-5 in the final.

“There were a couple of matches that could have been a 3-4 point swing that might have tipped the results in our favor, but they didn't quite go our way today,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said.

Lumberjacks Noelle Mueller, Anna Glen, Kendal Midboe and Morgan Nyhusmoen scored their first varsity wins in the tournament, as well.

The Jacks will play at home for the first time this season Wednesday, Aug. 25, during a triangular against Alexandria at 2 p.m. and Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at BHS.