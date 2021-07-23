BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys tennis team has added one more award to its captivating 2021 season.

First-year head coach Kyle Fodness was named Section 8AA Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Fodness guided the Lumberjacks to the program’s first known state berth in 48 years and a 15-4 team record on the season. Additionally, Fodness coached senior Filippo Buffo, who finished the year 23-2 and won the section’s singles tournament.

The Lumberjacks defeated defending champion Alexandria 5-2 in the Section 8AA title match in June.

Fodness also coaches the BHS girls tennis team, which won the Section 8AA team title in October 2020 for its first championship since 2008.