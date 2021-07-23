BEMIDJI -- More international talent will converge on Bemidji State’s tennis courts this year. Head coach Kyle Fodness announced on Friday the addition of two commitments to the women’s tennis program for the 2021-22 season.

Nicoleta Anestiadi of Puigcerdà, Spain, and Amber Schneider of Stonewall, Manitoba, will triple the number of international players on the BSU roster by joining forces with Sophie Groen (Uigeest, Netherlands).

Anestiadi played tennis for Jocs Florals at INS Pere Borrell, where she was part of a Catalona League female junior team championship in both 2019 and 2020.

Schneider transfers over after a stint at the University of Manitoba in 2018-19, where she was a member of the Bisons’ track and field team. She was also a four-sport athlete at Stonewall College Institute, participating in cross country, basketball, softball and track and field.