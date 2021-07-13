BEMIDJI -- A full-fledged Lumberjack Open converged on Bemidji’s tennis courts for the first time in two years on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, and a number of champions were crowned from the field of about 75 participants.

While last year’s edition of the annual tournament was limited to a Bemidji-only event, players came from near and far this summer to take part at Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School.

In boys singles play, John McNallan of Bemidji beat Quinn Kelly of Mankato in the Navy Division championship, while Asher Green of Grand Forks, N.D., beat Jack McNallan of Bemidji in the Silver Division finals. Jack Hancock of Rapid City, S.D., defeated Chase Axtell of Mora in the Middle School Division championship.

In girls singles play, Bemidji’s Savannah Haugen claimed the Navy Division championship by beating Ella Hancock of Rapid City in the title match. Ruby Leach of East Grand Forks beat out Bemidji’s Maddie Jensen in the Silver Division championship, and Jessica Cole of Brainerd topped Ruby McKeon of Bemidji for the Middle School Division title.

In the girls’ doubles play, Haugen and Emily Dondelinger of Bemidji prevailed for the 18U championship, while Paige Weets and Stephanie Dagg of TRF were 16U champions. Morgan Nyhusmoen and Whitney St. Peter of Bemidji took the crown in the 14U championship, and McKeon paired with Lilly Caron to top the field in the 12U championship.

Three more champions were crowned in boys doubles, with Bemidji making a clean sweep. Michael Dickinson and John McNallan were triumphant in the 18U division, while Jackson Bahr and Matthew Brown were named 16U victors. Ethan Frank and Braden Branson added a 12U title to the mix for Bemidji, as well.