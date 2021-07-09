BEMIDJI -- The Lumberjack Open is back on the courts this summer.

The annual event, hosted by Bemidji Tennis, will return to the courts at Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11. It’ll be the first full-scale edition of the tournament since 2019, as last summer’s edition was limited to a Bemidji-only event due to COVID-19.

A number of local teams and towns will be represented, with players also coming from as far as Mankato, Grand Forks, N.D., and Rapid City, S.D. About 75 participants are registered.

Singles play will take place Saturday, with doubles play to follow on Sunday. The action begins at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Draws, brackets and schedules are available to view online at bemidjitennis.com/lumberjack-open.